The 30-year-old striker scored five goals in two starts and two substitute appearances for Pools since arriving on loan from National League promotion rivals Stockport County at the start of April.

But his time in the north east is set to come to an end this week with The Hatters expected to trigger their loan recall clause which comes into effect from April 29, Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor has confirmed.

Richie Bennett of Hartlepool United celebrates after putting his side 2-0 up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 10th April 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

“Richie will be going back to Stockport which is what we expected,” Challinor told The Mail.

“When we did the loan signing originally, we pretty much thought that it would be the case and it would be short term.

"At the time, we were looking at the strikers we had and knowing that was going to be the case. It’s worked well for us and we got out of it what we needed to.”

The attacking arrivals of Danny Elliott and most recently Harvey Saunders in recent weeks have helped cover the eventuality of Bennett returning to his parent club.

"He’ll go back to Stockport, I’m not sure what their plans are with him but from our perspective, we’ve tried to get Harvey in previously and have been asking that question since the Football League window closed,” Challinor added.

"It’s been a slow burner where we haven’t been able to bring him in but Fleetwood made a decision after their game last Tuesday night for him to come out and he was really keen to get it done.”

