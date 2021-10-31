Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor gives interesting response to Stockport County job speculation
Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor has emerged as the favourite to become the new Stockport County manager.
The Hatters sacked manager Simon Rusk following an underwhelming start to the National League season. Since then Challinor – who played around 100 games for Stockport between 2002 and 2004 – has become the bookies favourite to replace Rusk.
At the time of writing, he is priced at 1/2 with Bet Victor, well ahead of second favourite Michael Appleton at 6/1. And his comments following Hartlepool’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient will have only further fuelled the speculation.
“I was odds on for the Tranmere job and the Wrexham job in the summer and nothing materialised from that,” he said.
"Speculation comes either in good times or bad times. That performance [on Saturday] is the type of performance that gets a manager sacked never mind a manager moving to another club and the club wanting that manager.
“As soon as or if there is any news, whether that’s from myself, the club then obviously the press will be the first to know. But there is no news at the moment.
“For me, that’s as poor as it gets and it’s a long trip back to find out what happens next.”
Read More
Earlier this season, Challinor agreed a new three year deal at Hartlepool following an extended negotiation process. After guiding the club to the Football League in his first full season in charge, the 46-year-old will be a top target for many League Two and big spending National League clubs like Stockport.
But any approach and appointment is sure to come at a cost.