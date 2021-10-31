Pools went into the game looking to make it three League Two wins on the bounce while a goal-shy Orient were hoping to end a run of four straight draws.

The hosts were anything but goal-shy at Brisbane Road as they dismantled Pools and inflicted their heaviest defeat, coincidentally, since Halloween last year when they were beaten by the same scoreline against Torquay United.

Many Poolies made their disappointment clear following the result but an undercurrent of optimism remained.

Hartlepool United supporters.

Here’s what some of them had to say…

@richyhpool: “Didn't see a hammering coming today! Sterry and Byrne straight back in.”

@TMHG91: “Wow, Halloween horror show. Is that 15 goals conceded in 5 games for Mitchell now?”

@UTD1908: “Bad day at the office, dust down and let's move on.”

@douggyhufc: “When Torquay battered us 5-0 Dave sorted it after and it never happened until today. We will bounce back.”

@HUFC_NWC: We hate getting beat but I think we just need to realise and support the club that it’s in a fantastic place with a fan base that’s falling back in love with its club.”

@alisonb946: “If the referee hadn't been so poor we might just might have got something from the game, should be struck off for his incompetence.”

@MarshWLuke: “Terrible terrible day but I don’t even feel angry or let down. We will put it right next week.”

Still, some weren’t quite as forgiving….

@bripowell91: “No matter the league or start to the season. That is one hell of a pathetic result.”

@durhamchris1983: “Incredibly poor. The usual "keep the faith" stuff will be spouted but the away form is a huge concern & the fans are paying good money. Frustrating but this needs addressing.”

@Adobson1417: “Well done Dave getting battered 5-0 so Stockport don't come sniffing [for Challinor].”

@c_ship09: “Awful again away from home. Why go defensive away from home? Play 4-3-3 go for it man!”

@Davidjrj123: “Been laid in bed rotten with covid all week and you lot are still the worst thing to happen to me. Mitchell, Featherstone even Challinor have got this horribly wrong. Don't bother blaming the ref.”

