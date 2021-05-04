Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor reflects on Gary Liddle's 'poor' red card in 1-0 defeat at Bromley

Pools were 1-0 down at Hayes Lane going into the final few minutes of the game when Liddle was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Bromley’s James Alabi.

The 34-year-old had few complaints over the decision as he suffered his first defeat for Hartlepool of the 2020-21 campaign as he’ll now miss Saturday’s match against Maidenhead United.

“When you’re chasing the game there’s always the chance that something like that could happen,” Pools manager Dave Challinor said when discussing the dismissal.

Gary Liddle of Hartlepool United and Jimmy Knowles of Notts County during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 10th April 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

"We were throwing bodies forward and leaving ourselves underloaded at times at the back. It’s poor defending and Lidds has got sent off for it and now he’ll miss a game.

"We’ll miss him but it will give someone else an opportunity. We’ll see where we’re at but Johno [Ryan Johnson] may be available for the weekend, we’ll see how [Lewis] Cass is so I don’t know if it will be overly significant but we’ll find out.”

Monday’s defeat at Hayes Lane was Pools’ first in 17 National League matches as they dropped to fourth in the table following Stockport County’s convincing win over Wealdstone.

Torquay United’s 2-0 win at Chesterfield extended their lead over Pools at the top of the table to six points going into the final four matches of the campaign.

There is virtually no margin for error for Pools now in order to keep their title hopes alive with Maidenhead, Aldershot Town, Sutton United and Weymouth left to play.

