The Pools boss is hoping to propel his new side towards a play-off place when the National League season begins next month. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has reiterated his desire to push for a play-off place ahead of the new National League season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a turbulent end to the 2024/25 campaign that saw Pools finish an underwhelming 11th, it's been a summer of change at Victoria Park. Off the pitch, enigmatic owner Raj Singh has returned to his former role as chairman following a controversial vote among season ticket holders, while Pools moved to replace head coach Anthony Limbrick with the experienced Grayson, who is back in English football for the first time since 2021 after spells managing in India and Nepal. On the pitch, Pools have lost Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey but have made 10 new signings, strengthening almost all over the pitch and making a real statement of intent after fending off strong competition to secure the signature of striker Alex Reid, who arrives having scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season. While Pools are still in need of a new goalkeeper - Adam Smith is the club's only available option in-between the sticks - there is a feeling that the current crop of players is stronger than last season's squad.

There have been plenty of positive signs in pre-season so far, with Pools winning all five of their games, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets in the process. Although there is still work to do, Saturday's comprehensive win over a Leeds United XI that included big names like Patrick Bamford, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Jonny Howson suggested things are heading in the right direction. With a favourable run of fixtures to begin the campaign, Pools are hoping to start well and propel themselves into promotion contention when the new National League season kicks off on August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While York, who finished second last season with 96 points and have made a whole host of impressive summer signings, look like being tough to beat next term, there is a sense that the remainder of the division is wide open. Although Rochdale, looking to build on last term's fourth placed finish, Southend, last season's beaten play-off finalists, and relegated Carlisle are set to be competitive, there definitely appears to be room for a side like Pools to gatecrash the promotion picture.

"Hopefully, I want to get us into the play-offs - that's the biggest thing we need," Grayson told BBC Look North.

"Finishing 11th has probably not been something the club have wanted over the last couple of seasons. We've brought a new energy to us, we'll hopefully bring better footballers, better characters as well - and that's no disrespect to the other players. I was delighted when I had a blank canvas to bring in what I needed to.

"The owner's backed me with the signings and the lads have been desperate to come to this football club because of the fact that it can take off again, because of the fanbase and what it's been used to. I'm delighted where we've been with the signings, and I'm delighted with how pre-season's gone so far."