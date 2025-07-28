The Hartlepool-born attacking-midfielder, who was linked with a move to Pools earlier in the summer, he signed for National League rivals Gateshead. Picture by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target Harry Chapman has signed for National League rivals Gateshead.

Pools are perennially linked with a move for the attacking-midfielder, who was born in the town, and are believed to have invited Chapman to train with the team following his release by National League champions Barnet at the end of last season.

Despite all his undeniable talent that has seen him turn out for the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Blackburn and Bradford, injuries have hampered the 27-year-old's progress and he missed four months of last season, featuring 22 times for the Bees before being let go in May.

While Chapman has sealed a move back to his native North East, he won't be turning out for Pools next term after completing a deal to sign for fellow National League side Gateshead. The Heed have endured an extremely challenging couple of years; having been denied entry into the play-offs at the end of the 2023/24 season, a takeover led by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe collapsed in dramatic circumstances and Gateshead missed out on a spot in the top seven last term despite being just three points behind leaders Barnet on Boxing Day. Gateshead are now heading into the new season with limited resources and lesser expectations - having pushed for the play-offs in the last couple of seasons, there is a sense that survival would be a success next term. The Heed have lost a whole host of their star players, including long-serving captain Greg Olley, who said he had "never seen a club meltdown as badly" as Gateshead last season, influential midfielder Regan Booty as well as Luke Hannant, winner of last term's player of the year award.

Despite that, it's not all doom and gloom at the Gateshead International Stadium. Following the resignation of Carl Magnay, who labelled last season as a "disaster", the Heed moved to appoint former Darlington and Blyth Spartans boss Alun Armstrong as their new manager. After a transfer embargo was lifted, Gateshead have moved to strengthen their squad, signing the likes of former Pools defender David Ferguson, Doncaster midfielder Will Flint, Birmingham's Josh Home and striker Dom Telford, who has endured a lean few years but scored 26 goals in 40 games for League Two Newport in the 2021/22 season.

After completing his move, Chapman revealed that the chance to work with Armstrong, who coached him when he was coming through the ranks at Middlesbrough, convinced him to put pen to paper on a deal with the Heed.

"I'm really happy," he told Gateshead's official club website.

"It's been a couple of weeks in the making, me and the gaffer have had some conversations on the phone and I've been in for two weeks now training, getting a feel for the club, all the boys and how the manager wants to play. When it came round to it, I thought this would be the right fit for me and the right fit for my family, so I'm really happy to get signed.

"I've known the gaffer for years, he was my youth team coach at Middlesbrough so I know what he brings and he knows what I can bring. I'm really excited to work with him again, and hopefully he can show me how he's developed as a manager and I can show him as a player. When I was first with him I was a boy, now I'm a man. I can show him how I've grown personality-wise and footballing-wise, so I'm very excited to see how that journey continues."