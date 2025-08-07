Simon Grayson admits he can't be sure exactly what sort of test to expect from Yeovil as Pools prepare to begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Somerset this weekend. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admits he cannot be certain about what to expect when Pools begin their National League season with a long trip to Somerset on Saturday.

For the second year in a row, Pools are set to kick off their campaign at Huish Park, with the 686-mile round trip one of their longest of the season. Last summer, Pools made the perfect start as Jack Hunter's debut goal secured them a hard-fought win, even after the team bus had broken down on the journey to the South West.

A lot has changed since last August. Darren Sarll, who masterminded the opening day win last term, was sacked in October and replaced by Lennie Lawrence, initially on an interim basis, before the veteran was appointed permanently in November. Lawrence, who turned 77 in December and became one of the world's oldest active managers, steadied the ship before standing down in favour of Anthony Limbrick in February. Limbrick, in turn, oversaw a tumultuous few months that saw Pools fail to win in eight matches before going six games unbeaten, while off-field issues overshadowed the end of the campaign. Off the pitch, enigmatic owner Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected resignation in March plunged Pools into a crisis as the club searched for potential new investors, only for Singh to return following a controversial vote among season ticket holders at the end of May. Simon Grayson, who replaced Limbrick in the dugout in June, will surely be hoping for a less dramatic campaign this time around.

For their part, Yeovil have had their fair share of drama over the last 12 months. The Glovers are heading into the campaign under the new ownership of Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan, who bought the club from the outspoken Martin Hellier in May. Hellier, a Yeovil fan, helped lead the club back to the National League but had a strained relationship with supporters, issuing a number of banning orders to fans following what he termed "abuse" on social media. It's little wonder, then, that Srinivasan, who has experience in the fields of banking, retail, technology, travel, real estate, e-waste and wellness, is targeting "calm and sustainable" growth in Somerset.

While Pools wasted little time in getting the bulk of their transfer business done even as the dust settled in the wake of Singh's return, Yeovil's progress has been somewhat slower. Although the Glovers secured the signings of Kyle Ferguson, who impressed on loan at the end of last season, and Tahvon Campbell, who scored three times in nine appearances for Solihull Moors last term, there has been some concern among fans about an apparent lack of transfer business. However, Mark Cooper's side have had a busy week in the lead-up to the new season, welcoming goalkeeper Jed Ward, who had an excellent spell on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season, midfielder Luke McCormick, teenage forward Ben Wodskou and former Notts County attacker Junior Morias. It remains to be seen whether Yeovil have done enough to improve on last term's 18th placed finish.

The opening fixture of the season is always something of a step into the unknown. With so many new faces in both sides, it's difficult to tell exactly who will be in the respective XIs on Saturday, while managers tend to keep their cards as close to their chest as possible when it comes to things like tactics and team selection. Grayson, who has never before managed in the National League, wasn't giving too much away ahead of the big kick off this weekend.

"I know Mark Cooper quite well," he told The Red Radio.

"We've watched a couple of their games recently from pre-season. They'll be watching us as well and thinking this, that and the other. It just gives me a rough outline of how I think they might play and things like that, but it's so difficult to prepare for the opposition in the first game of the season because you haven't really got a clue how they're going to play or their personnel, they might get players in during the last couple of days which you don't expect. We just prepare as well as we can do - like we've done for all these pre-season games, against opposition when we don't know how they're going to play - and all the players will know their roles and responsibilities and what they've got to do to try and influence the game and make sure we get a positive start."