"It was purely a precaution and he'll be fit to train on Friday."

New signing Alex Reid, who scored 17 times in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, missed Wednesday's draw with a Middlesbrough XI with a minor thigh complaint. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson revealed striker Alex Reid missed Wednesday's draw with a Middlesbrough XI as a precaution after feeling something in his thigh earlier in the week.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

There were concerns among Pools fans when the 29-year-old, who became the club's marquee summer signing earlier this month, was not involved in his new side's penultimate pre-season game in midweek. Since arriving at Victoria Park on July 17, Reid has featured twice, scoring an 89th minute winner on his debut against a Rangers XI before starting for the first time against a Leeds United XI at the weekend. However, he was not named in the squad ahead of Wednesday's game, with Luke Charman taking his place, leaving some supporters to fret about his potential involvement when the new National League season begins on August 9.

The towering frontman is expected to play a big role for Pools next term, particularly after Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, left to sign for Rochdale earlier this summer. Reid, who shares many of Dieseruvwe's physical characteristics, was a man in demand following his release from Oldham after an impressive spell on loan at Wealdstone last season, scoring 17 times in 32 games; indeed, his goals were credited with helping the Stones narrowly beat the drop. If Pools are to challenge for promotion next season then they'll need Reid, who helped Stockport win the National League title in 2022, to be fit and firing when the campaign kicks off.

Fortunately for Pools fans, Grayson revealed after Wednesday's game, which ended in a 1-1 draw after teenage striker Sonny Finch cancelled out Danny Johnson's fourth goal in as many matches, that Reid was ruled out purely as a precaution.

"He (Reid) just felt his thigh on Monday from the game at the weekend," he told The Red Radio.

"It was purely a precaution and he'll be fit to train on Friday."