Lee was assured upon his arrival there would be a budget to spend next month should both he and assistant manager Michael Nelson feel the need to strengthen the squad with the club said to be ‘very serious’ about the winter transfer window.

Lee has enjoyed a positive start to his reign as manager, with his side yet to taste defeat during his four games in charge, but with a heavy fixture schedule and an increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the EFL the need to strengthen next month may be of necessity.

And the Pools boss is hoping he can make significant moves early in the window to boost his squad but has admitted it’s not always up to Pools as to how early a deal can be struck.

Graeme Lee is hoping he can make an early breakthrough in the January transfer window. Picture by FRANK REID

“That’s the plan [to sign players early]. I think every manager in the country will be trying to do the same thing,” explained Lee.

“The earlier we get players in, the better for us as a club. We will be trying everything.

“I’m speaking to clubs but some clubs will be assessing their own players and they’ll need players to come in themselves before they allow any players out.

“So it'll be an ongoing thing, but we’ll be pushing to try and get a couple of players in as soon as we can.”

Lee was handed an early transfer boost recently with Millwall winger Tyler Burey returning to Pools with the 20-year-old impressing so far in training.

