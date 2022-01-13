Fondop arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in summer after leaving League One side Burton Albion and has made 13 appearances for Pools this season, largely as a substitute.

Fondop came on in the closing stages of each of Pools’ two cup ties last week and might have grabbed a third for Graeme Lee’s side against Blackpool in the FA Cup third round when racing clear in stoppage time before dragging his effort wide.

And Fondop is set to continue discussions with the Pools boss this week after it was revealed that his contract is due to expire.

Mike Fondop is set to learn his future with Hartlepool United after talks with Graeme Lee. Picture by FRANK REID

It comes after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saw his contract come to an end at the beginning of the month with the former Newcastle United stopper still to reach a conclusion on his future despite being offered a new deal by the club.

“I think the only one is Mike Fondop,” Lee told The Mail.

“His contract is coming up. I’ve had discussions with Mike this week so Mike knows what the situation is and we’ll all find out soon.”

Fondop has yet to find the back of the net for Pools since his arrival in the summer despite finding the target a number of times in the lower leagues.

Fodop has had spells at Guiseley, Halifax, Wrexham, Maidenhead and Chesterfield before getting his shot in the Football League with the Brewers last year.

The arrival of striker Marcus Carver this week could see Fondop’s opportunities with Pools reduced with the 28-year-old’s future now set to be decided.

