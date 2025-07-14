Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has hailed new signing Maxim Kouogun as a "flexible, athletic, wholehearted defender with plenty of pace".

The 28-year-old became the club's sixth summer signing on Friday after turning down a new deal at National League new boys Scunthorpe to sign a two-year contract at Victoria Park. Kouogun is the second central-defender to join this summer, following in the footsteps of Reiss McNally as Pools set about on a rebuild in the heart of their defence following the departures of skipper Luke Waterfall and the popular Billy Sass-Davies.

Like McNally, who has looked confident and assured in the opening two pre-season matches, Kouogun arrives following a successful season in the National League North. The former Harrogate, Wealdstone and York defender, who Pools were rumoured to have been interested in during the summer of 2023, made 44 National League North appearances at Glandford Park last term, including in the play-off final, as the Iron were promoted back to the fifth division. Scunthorpe, who are tipped by some to have another successful campaign next term, had been keen to keep hold of the defender, who manager Andy Butler hailed as an "outstanding servant".

Pools now look to have some impressive options in the heart of their defence, with McNally and Kouogun set to complement the experienced Tom Parkes, one of last season's most impressive performers. Kouogun's arrival should also provide Simon Grayson with some more flexibility, with Pools now looking to have more scope to line up with a back three when the season begins next month. Having completed his sixth summer signing, Grayson revealed he was delighted to have bolstered his defensive options.

The new Pools boss was full of praise for his sixth summer signing Maxim Kouogun, who joined after helping Scunthorpe win promotion back to the National League last season. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

"Max is a player that was in high demand, like a few others that we've signed," he said.

"I'm really pleased. I've talked about having a winning mentality, and Max has shown that last season at Scunthorpe - he was an integral part of a really successful side. I'm delighted to have him on board, he's a flexible, athletic, wholehearted defender with plenty of pace.

"One of the biggest attributes from him was that he was desperate to come as soon as we spoke to him. For me, that's as good as anything - that desire to represent Hartlepool United is one of the most important things to me."

