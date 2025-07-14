Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson thinks adaptability and versatility will be key if his side are to be successful next season.

In both of their first two pre-season games, Pools have fielded a 3-5-2 formation in one half and a 4-4-2 in the other. Grayson's new side have made a winning start to their warm-up campaign, beating Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool on Tuesday before two second half strikes helped them get the better of Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Whitby Town at the weekend. Needless to say, the new Pools boss isn't getting too carried away.

While the obvious focus in the opening weeks of pre-season is on fitness, Pools are also working hard on establishing a shape and a way of playing ahead of the new National League campaign, which begins with a long trip to Yeovil on August 9. Pools used a whole host of different formations last season, with Darren Sarll and Anthony Limbrick in particular experimenting with three at the back, four at the back, two up front, a lone striker and a diamond in midfield; while innovation is always welcome, there was a sense that Pools were grappling for a solution, rather than honing a well-drilled and polished system.

Grayson is keen to ensure his side have a clearer way of doing things, with the new boss setting out his stall early into his tenure as he looks to ensure Pools are adaptable and versatile. Grayson, who has won four promotions in the Football League but has never managed in the National League, is renowned for his pragmatic approach to coaching and looks set to adopt a similar policy at Victoria Park, with an emphasis on flexibility and competitiveness.

Simon Grayson is determined to ensure his side are capable of playing in a number of different formations ahead of the new National League season next month. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

That's evident in the six new signings Pools have made so far this summer, with the likes of Brad Walker, Jay Benn and Jermaine Francis all capable of playing in a number of different positions. Having watched his side switch between a 3-5-2 and 4-4-2 relatively seamlessly in their first couple of pre-season outings, Grayson has stressed that the ability to adapt will be fundamental to his side's potential success next term.

"That's what we will do throughout the course of the season," he said.

"I've never been a coach that plays one way and one way only - we will do whatever we can to win games and to see games out. Whether that means keeping the same shape we started with, or doing things differently, we have to be comfortable adapting.

"We'll be organised on the training pitch to play in these two systems - or even three or four systems. I'm very flexible in what I want to do.

"Looking at our recruitment so far, we've tried to bring in players who are comfortable in more than one position. People have to get used to playing in different systems - I've tried to get some of the lads that played in the 3-4-1-2 on Tuesday to play in the 4-4-2 on Saturday, and vice versa.

"There's a lot more detail that we need to nail down before the start of the season. We've got another four weeks worth of work, and we'll keep working hard at it."