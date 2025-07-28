The Pools boss hailed Saturday's win over a Leeds United XI as another step in the right direction. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has hailed his side's comprehensive 3-0 win over a Leeds United XI on Saturday as another step in the right direction.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the primary purpose of the weekend's game was to celebrate legendary midfielder Nicky Featherstone's testimonial, Pools were of course keen to continue their impressive pre-season preparations as the new National League campaign draws ever closer.

While Pools have looked generally pretty decent in their first four pre-season matches, beating FC Hartlepool, Whitby Town, Redcar Athletic and a very youthful Rangers XI, there has been a sense that Grayson's side have needed to test themselves against higher level opposition. The visit of a Leeds side that included Sunderland-born attacker Sam Greenwood, who scored seven times in 45 games on loan at Championship outfit Preston last season, striker Patrick Bamford, who was told by manager Daniel that he was "not in my plans" ahead of the Whites return to the Premier League, as well as Joe Gelhardt, who impressed on loan at Hull in the second half of last term, was therefore a step up in quality for Pools. If Saturday's game was all about vastly experienced midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who has played 452 Pools games and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, then Leeds also had interest in a veteran of their own. Jonny Howson, eight months Featherstone's senior, who left Middlesbrough last week having made 341 appearances at the Riverside, came on as a second half substitute and is expected to take on a new player-coach role in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasingly for Pools, they stood up to the test posed by some of the visitors seasoned campaigners and, despite one or two nervous moments such as when Gelhardt dinked an effort over Adam Smith's crossbar from a promising position, were relatively comfortable as they kept their fourth clean sheet in five pre-season matches. The hosts started to turn the screw in the second half and wrapped up a comfortable win thanks to goals from Jack Hunter, Danny Johnson, who has now scored three times in his last three appearances, and former Newcastle man Josh Donaldson, who has impressed on trial in recent weeks. Pools host a Middlesbrough XI in midweek and entertain National League North side South Shields on Saturday before turning their attention to their season opener on August 9, a long trip to Yeovil.

Having endured such a difficult end to last season and start to the summer as potentially ruinous off-field issues threatened to push the club to the brink of administration, Pools appear to have done remarkably well to assemble a squad that, with the much-needed addition of a goalkeeper in the offing, looks set to be really competitive next term. Since appointing Simon Grayson, who already has four promotions in English football to his name, last month Pools have made 10 signings, strengthening almost all over the pitch. Despite the disappointment of losing popular attackers Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a hugely successful spell at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey, Pools have signed Danny Johnson, a proven goalscorer with Football League experience, and Alex Reid, who bagged 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side and might fancy his chances of doing even better in a more successful team. Elsewhere, Pools have strengthened their attacking options with the arrivals of Jermaine Francis and Matty Daly, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell in the North East in the 2021/22 campaign, while Brad Walker has returned to bolster the midfield. Five new defensive additions - Reiss McNally, Jay Benn, Maxim Kouogun, Cameron John and Besart Toppaloj - means Grayson could field an entirely new back line for the trip to Huish Park if he so chooses.

Whereas as recently as six weeks ago some fans were having nightmares about the future of the club, long-suffering supporters are beginning to dare to dream once again. Although York, who finished second last season with 96 points and have made a whole host of impressive additions this summer, look like they'll take some beating next term while the likes of Rochdale, Southend and Carlisle and expected to be strong, the National League looks wide open and Pools will fancy their chances of being in the mix come the business end of the campaign next year.

"Leeds took us to another level," Grayson told the official Pools website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rangers last week had some really good younger players, Leeds have got their experienced players as well. We saw Jonny Howson coming on at the end there.

"It doesn't matter who you're playing against, especially the Premier League clubs, they're always going to have a philosophy of popping the ball around and wanting to dictate the play. That's why you've got to be good out of possession in the first place, but then in possession you've got to make sure you handle the ball well and create chances. I think we've got both elements right today."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Robbie Stelling's National League predictions