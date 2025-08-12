Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson hailed the "unbelievable" support of the almost 200 Pools fans who made the long journey to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Saturday's stalemate might not have been the result nor performance the 199 supporters who made the 687-mile round trip to Somerset might have been dreaming of when they set off, it was at least something to build on for Pools following a battling albeit somewhat uninspiring showing. Pools now turn their attention to the first home game of the season, this weekend's visit of Braintree Town. On paper, it looks to be a winnable contest, although the Iron, who finished 17th last season following a late resurgence under Steve Pitt, kicked off their new campaign with a statement 3-0 victory over Halifax Town and will arrive at Victoria Park top of the National League table.

The last few years have been, for the most part, a challenging time to be a Pools fan. Although Pools secured a memorable promotion back to the Football League in 2021 and reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting up a lucrative trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, as well as the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, a lot of their hard-won momentum evaporated following the departure of Dave Challinor and the club were relegated back to the National League in 2023. Since then, there have been far more lows than highs and off-field issues have dominated the headlines; from enigmatic owner Raj Singh's tempestuous relationship with the fanbase, various controversial managerial changes, a leaked training ground bust-up, the dramatic collapse of takeover negotiations to Singh's public fallout with former club president Jeff Stelling, it has been one of the most dramatic period's in the club's recent history. On the pitch, Pools have limped to successive mid-table finishes - 12th in 2023/24 and 11th in 2024/25 - and have endured some difficult days, not least a 7-1 mauling at the hands of local rivals Gateshead in March 2024 and a 5-1 humbling at Rochdale in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, however, fans are hoping things might be different. True, even long-suffering supporters tend to find room for optimism ahead of the new season but there is a real sense that Pools have made considerable progress this summer, welcoming manager Simon Grayson, who arrives with four promotions in English football already under his belt, as well as 12 new signings. And while Saturday's season opening stalemate might have knocked the wind out of the sails of a handful of supporters, there remains a genuine feeling that Pools could challenge for, at least, a place in the play-offs this term.

Simon Grayson hailed the "unbelievable" support of the 199 Pools fans who made the 687-mile round trip to watch their side draw with Yeovil at the weekend. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"It certainly was (fantastic support), and we had almost 200 people as well," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"To come this distance is remarkable. Yes, there will be people who are a little bit closer with southern branches and stuff like that, but it was unbelievable support. We've got to give them something to be proud about, and that's not just playing free-flowing football or whatever, it's endeavour, work rate, the desire not to concede. That's what they (the fans) demand and that's what I'm trying to do by representing them as the manager. Full credit to them, and let's try and get the home ground rocking next weekend and let's try and get three points to get us well and truly underway."