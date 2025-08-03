Hartlepool United manager insists there is no need to panic after "learning curve" defeat to South Shields
Pools had looked to be heading into the new campaign with a renewed sense of optimism and momentum but a first half brace from the prolific Paul Blackett has caused some fans to think again.
Saturday's defeat, dispiriting as it might have been, came against a strong Mariners outfit, with the visitors backed to do well next season under new manager Ian Watson. For his part, Grayson fielded a somewhat experimental XI, with a number of players who are expected to start next week's season opener against Yeovil left on the bench.
While Saturday's result was frustrating, it was perhaps the lacklustre performance that was more of a concern. Nonetheless, Pools fans can still afford to feel optimistic going into the new campaign; Grayson's side have welcomed 11 new signings this summer and won five of their seven pre-season matches.
"I don't like losing anything," Grayson told the official Pools club website.
"All pre-season has been about is trying to look at positives and negatives - it's a learning process all the time. I'm learning about the players, about the team, about the system and about myself. Just because we've lost today won't change the ideas that I've had from day one.
"It's a learning curve for everybody and today will be good in a way because it gives us a focus on what we need to do next week and how we need to improve. We've been learning about individuals every game we've played this pre-season and every day we've trained as well."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.