The Pools boss was left frustrated by his side's lacklustre midweek showing in their 3-1 defeat to Maidenhead and reiterated his desire to rebuild his squad this summer.

And with a number of players either out of contract or set to be moved on, Phillips has made most of his decisions about who stays and who goes.

"Everyone can still impress and I'm hoping that's what they're determined to do," he said.

"I've pretty much made up my mind about who I want to keep, more or less.

"If some of the lads are looking to move on, then it's important that they impress whoever might be watching.

"I've got it in my head who I will be wanting to keep and who I'll be moving on.

"We have got players here who will certainly be here next year, and there are players that won't. That's football.

"I think we all agree that it's clear we need an overhaul.