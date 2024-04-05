Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips admits pace is high on his shopping list this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
When the Pools boss took over in January, he changed shape and set his side out to cause problems in wide areas.
However, with Courtney Senior returning to parent club Barnet after making just four appearances and Otis Khan and Brennan Dickenson struggling with injuries, Phillips has had to turn to the likes of Terell Agyemang and Courtney Duffus, neither of whom are natural wingers.
In-form Joe Grey, who scored his 11th goal of the season on Monday, is the one player with the pace to get in behind teams and Phillips is hoping he can add to his attacking arsenal this summer.
"100 per cent, we need more pace," he said.
"I have to say, Joe Grey, when he's gone out on the right, he's been fantastic.
"Terrell has showed signs, he just needs to play football.
"When I look at some of the teams we've played who have got a lot of pace in the side, I'm envious because it can cause a lot of issues.
"You have to learn to adapt, and this season has been about staying in the league, improving the players we've already got and then trying to get the players in for next season that I want."