Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A staggering 850 fans have bought tickets to support their side at the Gateshead International Stadium and the Pools boss is determined to reward their loyalty with a positive result.

Pools will need to be at their best to get anything against a Gateshead side that includes former Poolies Marcus Dinanga and Kenton Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinanga failed to score in 15 games while on loan at Pools in 2018 but has been prolific since signing for Gateshead, scoring 25 goals in 42 appearances, including 19 in the National League.

More than 850 Poolies are expected to descend on Gateshead tonight

Pools won the reverse back in August, a memorable 2-1 victory that included an 89th minute winner from Mani Dieseruvwe after Josh Umerah had been sent off, but it has been the Heed who have enjoyed the more successful campaign since.

Gateshead, who have former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot in caretaker charge following the departure of Mike Williamson, are sixth and looking to cement a place in the play-offs.

Pools, meanwhile, are hoping to end a run of four games without a win and Phillips is expecting a different kind of test to the direct approach favoured by Eastleigh on Saturday.

"They're a good side," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to the lads that it'll be a totally different game (compared to Eastleigh).

"Gateshead like to play football and probably won't be as route one - it'll be a different type of game.