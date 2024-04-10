Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools gave away 15 corners, two of which led to goals, and had to contend with a barrage of balls into their box in Berkshire.

While Maidenhead, who pretty much secured their National League status with three points against Pools, are much more than a route one outfit, their three towering central defenders meant it was always going to be a difficult evening for the visitors if they had to deal with lots of balls into their area.

Pools looked susceptible to set-pieces all night, with Sam Barratt leading a bombardment of the visitors' box with his long throws, free-kicks and corners.

Phillips felt his side conceded too many set-pieces against a Maidenhead team full of height and power.

And Phillips was frustrated with his side's failure to counter the threat by stopping it at source and reducing the number of set-pieces they presented to the hosts.

"When you know you're playing against a team that relies heavily on set-plays, you've got to try and not give away too many silly fouls and make sure your clearances go up the pitch," he said.

"Not only have they got great delivery from corners and free-kicks, they've got someone that can throw the ball.

"It's amazing, every team that we've come up against since I've been here has got someone in their squad that can throw the ball. It's a massive weapon.

"We work on the set-plays in training and, generally, we've looked solid.

"We don't mind the ball being delivered but, ultimately, when you keep conceding corners and free-kicks, the law of averages means something's going to drop to someone.

"Unfortunately, that's what happened with the first goal.

"The second goal has taken a deflection but I think we could have got out to it a bit quicker.

"We're not pleased to have conceded twice from set-pieces but I'm trying not to get too angry.