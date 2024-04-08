Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools make the long journey to Berkshire with their National League status secured after Saturday's win over Aldershot made it seven points from the last nine available.

However, Phillips insists his side won't be taking their foot of the gas just yet, with Pools still looking to hit the 60-point target he set them last week while also knowing that a positive end to the campaign could make them more attractive to summer transfer targets.

Pools will take on a Maidenhead team who are 17th in the National League but still not safe from trouble despite some decent form of late.

The Magpies are unbeaten in three, conceding a 95th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with second placed Barnet at the weekend and hammering Aldershot 4-0 on Good Friday.

Alan Devonshire, who has been the boss at York Road for 18 years across two spells, is renowned for making his sides tough to beat and physically strong, while Tuesday night's hosts have also scored nine goals in their last three.

Winger Reece Smith, who came through the ranks of Maidenhead's youth system, has been in fine form of late, scoring four goals in his last six games from the left of midfield.

Pools will travel south full of confidence, although Phillips will be mindful of some tired legs in the team after a demanding fortnight.

However, his options for change are limited with Alex Lacey the only one of Pools' considerable list of injury absentees deemed likely to return before the end of the season.

That could mean more minutes for the academy trio who featured in the squad on Saturday, with midfielder Max Storey still looking to make his professional debut before the curtain comes down on this campaign.

So, while on paper Maidenhead might have more on the line in midweek, Phillips has stressed the importance of a strong end to the season ahead of what's likely to be a summer of considerable change.

"My goal when I came here, the messages were to keep this club in this league, try and improve the players we've got and try and improve the morale around the place," he said.

"I think that's happened.

"Talking to some of the staff here, they never envisioned that we'd hit 50 points with the way things were going.

"We've achieved some targets, I set the players a target in terms of getting points between now and the end of the season.

"We've certainly got one eye on next season, the types of players we want to bring to this football club.

"It can only enhance our chances of bringing in those types of players if we finish the season strongly.

"Players who are potentially looking to move on will think, something's happening at Hartlepool.

"It's a big club, it's a fantastic place to play football, so it's really important we don't think we've done enough now we've survived.

"No chance, I won't let that happen.