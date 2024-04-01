Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old, who has bagged 22 goals in all competitions during the most productive campaign of his career, scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Pools beat Halifax 1-0 last week.

Dieseruvwe scored 13 goals for the Shaymen before signing for Pools last summer and received a mixed reception from the travelling fans, having also been booed when he returned to his former side in October.

And Dieseruvwe said he was delighted to get one over on his previous club while also reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his professional career.

Mani Dieseruvwe scored his 20th goal of the season from the spot against former club Halifax last week.

"I remember in the first game when we went back there, the reception wasn't the greatest," he said.

"I had that in the back of my mind, and I could sense in the atmosphere on Friday that there was some ill-feeling towards me.

"It gave me extra motivation to score and, I can't lie, I was really happy to get the landmark goal against them.