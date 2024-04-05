Manager Kevin Phillips and left-back David Ferguson met with the press on Friday morning to discuss another busy week – here are 10 things we learned:
1. Another injury opens the door to academy players
After striker Courtney Duffus picked up an injury in training on Thursday, Kevin Phillips confirmed that he had invited a handful of academy players to train with the first team and said that they could be involved between now and the end of the season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Lacey the only injured player likely to return before the end of the season
The Pools boss said that, while defender Alex Lacey could return before the end of the season, he was not expecting to have any other players back before the curtain comes down on this campaign. That means that the likes of Anthony Mancini, Otis Khan and Brennan Dickenson are all ruled out. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Pools will have a "competitive" budget next season
Following Raj Singh's announcement that he plans to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club, Phillips said he had an "excellent" relationship with the chairman and is confident he will have a budget that will allow Pools to push for the play-offs next season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ronnie Moore's arrival bodes well for the summer
Phillips said the arrival of the legendary Ronnie Moore as chief scout was a signal of the club's intent ahead of a busy summer of recruitment as the Pools boss looks to rebuild his squad. Photo: FRANK REID 2015