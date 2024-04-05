Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips and left-back David Ferguson met with the press ahead of the visit of AldershotHartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips and left-back David Ferguson met with the press ahead of the visit of Aldershot
Hartlepool United held a press conference as they prepare to welcome play-off chasing Aldershot to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday – here are 10 things we learned.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:50 BST

Pools host seventh-placed Aldershot, who arrive in the North East on a run of four games without a win and in desperate need of three points to keep themselves in the play-off places.

Kevin Phillips and his side, meanwhile, will be looking to build on a positive Easter weekend that saw them take four points from a possible six.

There was also lots to talk about off the pitch, with Pools legend Ronnie Moore returning as chief scout and chairman Raj Singh announcing his intention to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club.

Manager Kevin Phillips and left-back David Ferguson met with the press on Friday morning to discuss another busy week – here are 10 things we learned:

After striker Courtney Duffus picked up an injury in training on Thursday, Kevin Phillips confirmed that he had invited a handful of academy players to train with the first team and said that they could be involved between now and the end of the season.

After striker Courtney Duffus picked up an injury in training on Thursday, Kevin Phillips confirmed that he had invited a handful of academy players to train with the first team and said that they could be involved between now and the end of the season.

The Pools boss said that, while defender Alex Lacey could return before the end of the season, he was not expecting to have any other players back before the curtain comes down on this campaign. That means that the likes of Anthony Mancini, Otis Khan and Brennan Dickenson are all ruled out.

The Pools boss said that, while defender Alex Lacey could return before the end of the season, he was not expecting to have any other players back before the curtain comes down on this campaign. That means that the likes of Anthony Mancini, Otis Khan and Brennan Dickenson are all ruled out.

Following Raj Singh's announcement that he plans to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club, Phillips said he had an "excellent" relationship with the chairman and is confident he will have a budget that will allow Pools to push for the play-offs next season.

Following Raj Singh's announcement that he plans to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the club, Phillips said he had an "excellent" relationship with the chairman and is confident he will have a budget that will allow Pools to push for the play-offs next season.

Phillips said the arrival of the legendary Ronnie Moore as chief scout was a signal of the club's intent ahead of a busy summer of recruitment as the Pools boss looks to rebuild his squad.

Phillips said the arrival of the legendary Ronnie Moore as chief scout was a signal of the club's intent ahead of a busy summer of recruitment as the Pools boss looks to rebuild his squad.

