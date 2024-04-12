Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phillips was appointed Mariners manager in January 2022, inheriting a squad of players that were not his own and just missing out on promotion following defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

The former Sunderland striker, who worked successfully with current Pools head of football Joe Monks as well as strength and conditioning coach Lee Moore during his time with Shields, set about on a summer rebuild before guiding the Mariners to promotion the following season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips, who has often spoken of the need for an overhaul of the Pools squad, took over at the Suit Direct Stadium in January of this year and will be hoping his arrival date is not the only similarity with his time at Shields.

Phillips is hoping he can use his experience from his time at South Shields to mastermind more success with Pools.

And the Pools boss admitted he'll lean on his time in Jarrow as he bids for more second season success.

"As a manager, you have to learn from what you've done in the past," he said.

"Albeit it's a different level, but it's still putting together a squad, blending the right types of players and getting characters in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, it's crucial and it's something that I will be drawing on.

"I worked with Joe (Monks) then, and now we've got Ronnie (Moore, chief scout) coupled with Lennie (Lawrence), so we've got huge experience there.

"I've spent so much time looking at players I’m starting to get square eyes.

"I want to try and get it as right as I possibly can.

"I'm not going to get every player right that you bring in, but I think at Shields we got 95 per cent of them right.