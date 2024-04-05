Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Pools set for a busy summer of recruitment, the club can now count on the combined experience and expertise of Phillips, Moore and head of football Joe Monks, who was behind the recent acquisitions of impressive defensive pairing Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall.

And Phillips feels the addition of the evergreen Moore will allow Pools to widen the net when it comes to building a competitive squad for next season.

Phillips said the arrival of the legendary Ronnie Moore as chief scout was a signal of the club's intent ahead of a busy summer of recruitment as the Pools boss looks to rebuild his squad.

"From my perspective, when you've got someone with that experience looking at players, it can only be good for the football club," he said.

"It just shows you the intent from the club that we are widening our scale of players, and our knowledge of players.

"In terms of when you've got Joe Monks and Ronnie looking at players, it helps me.