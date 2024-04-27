Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips leaves the club following the end of his contract
Phillips departs after just three months, having steered Pools to safety despite inheriting a squad of players that was not his and was ravaged by injuries.
Pools had won just one in seven and were beginning to look in serious danger of relegation prior to the appointment of the former Sunderland striker but Phillips masterminded a five game unbeaten run that included four wins and a draw.
While things got more difficult thereafter, with Phillips describing March's 7-1 defeat to local rivals Gateshead as one of the worst days of his life, Pools bounced back with an impressive 1-0 win over in-form Halifax just three days later and secured their National League status with a 2-0 victory over play-off chasing Aldershot the following week.
Phillips had said he was "very close" to agreeing a new deal to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium but his contract was eventually not renewed, with the board making a decision to appoint a new manager.
In a statement, chairman Raj Singh said: “Kevin has done a good job this season since coming in as head coach and he’s been great to work with.
“His remit upon appointment was firstly to make sure that the club retained its current league status and then from there to start looking up towards play-off positions.
“We had a difficult backdrop and precarious league position when the previous manager departed.
“We believed that Kevin was the right appointment to navigate through things and in the end he has helped comfortably ensure that the club stay away from any relegation concerns, which at one point were lingering.
“We put on record our thanks to Kevin and we all wish him the very best for the next steps in his career. He will always be welcome at Pools.”
