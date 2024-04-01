Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been on the back foot for most of the first half, the momentum of the game changed when Dale striker Kairo Mitchell was sent off in the 37th minute following a strong challenge on Tom Parkes.

Pools looked to be heading towards a perfect six points from six over the Easter weekend after Joe Grey's inventive finish, his 11th goal of the season, put them in front with 25 minutes of normal time remaining.

Although Rochdale rallied after going behind, Pools had more than enough chances to put the game to bed, the most glaring of which fell to Callum Cooke after he went through on goal late on.

Callum Cooke missed one of a number of presentable Pools chances after he went one-on-one with Dale goalkeeper Jacob Chapman.

As it was, Pools pressed the self-destruct button after a comedy of errors allowed Devante Rodney to equalise against his former club in the fifth and final minute of added time.

Yet Phillips couldn't help but feel like his side should have put the result beyond doubt before the last gasp leveller as Pools were made to pay for carelessness in front of goal.

He said: "How many times have I said we need to be more clinical in the final third?

"We just need to take more care. We got in some really good areas - Joe's nearly got another where it's just gone past the post - and their keeper's pulled off some good saves.

"That's what football's all about - it's about fine margins.

"If that second one had gone in, it would have been game over.

"If big Mani's (Mani Dieseruvwe) not scoring, or Joe (Grey), who else is going to step up?

"That's the challenge - I challenge them every week, someone has to step up.

"Cooky goes through one-on-one and he has to do better, it's as simple as that.