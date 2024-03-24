Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grey opened the scoring on his return from illness when he slotted a cool finish beyond Eastleigh's Joe McDonnell and it looked for a long time like being the winning goal until referee Aaron Jackson awarded the Spitfires a contentious penalty with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

"We're gutted really because we felt like we deserved three points," he said.

"I know we didn't have the best second half but decisions cost us ultimately.

"We know we've got to be better in the second half but we've created lots of chances."

Like everyone with a Pools affiliation, Grey was left astounded after the referee pointed to the penalty spot in the 77th minute, penalising Nicky Featherstone for handball despite the fact the ball had been drilled at the skipper from close range.

He said: "Feaths has just kept his hands close to his chest and it's hit his chest.

"It came at him at about 100 miles an hour so I don't know how he could be expected to get out of the way of it.

"For me it's not a pen but it is what it is."

The 20-year-old, who shrugged off a sick bug that kept him out of the goalless draw with Southend, provided Pools with some much-needed pace and intent and was rewarded with his third goal in six games.

And the versatile frontman needs just one more to reach double figures for the first time in his career and admits he's hoping he can achieve the milestone during Tuesday's trip to Gateshead.

"I'm on nine and Mani's (Dieseruvwe) on 19 - we both just want one more," he said.