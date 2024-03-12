When Hartlepool United midfielder Anthony Mancini is likely to return to action

Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips has confirmed that Anthony Mancini is back in full training.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Mar 2024, 08:58 GMT
But he admitted that Tuesday night’s trip to Maidenhead will come too soon for the popular French midfielder.

The 22-year-old creator, who signed over the summer following his release by Accrington Stanley, has not been seen since last month's win over York City although Phillips provided a positive update as he continues his comeback.

Injuries have derailed Mancini's campaign after an outstanding start to his Pools career and the all-action midfielder has managed just 13 appearances so far this season.

Phillips said that French midfielder Anthony Mancini got through a full training session over the weekend but won't be in the squad tomorrow night.Phillips said that French midfielder Anthony Mancini got through a full training session over the weekend but won't be in the squad tomorrow night.
However Pools fans can look forward to seeing the former Burnley man back in action soon, even if Kevin Phillips confirmed that he remains unavailable ahead of the midweek game against Maidenhead.

"Anthony Mancini completed a full training session on Saturday," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"In terms of his sharpness and fitness he's still a bit off it but he got through the session, which was good.

"And it was on the grass, so it was a heavy pitch.

"He needs another good week's training, he needs to train like he's playing in a match.

"It would be wrong of me to stick him in but hopefully he has a good week's training and I'll certainly consider him for the weekend, that's for sure."

