When Hartlepool United midfielder Anthony Mancini is likely to return to action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But he admitted that Tuesday night’s trip to Maidenhead will come too soon for the popular French midfielder.

The 22-year-old creator, who signed over the summer following his release by Accrington Stanley, has not been seen since last month's win over York City although Phillips provided a positive update as he continues his comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries have derailed Mancini's campaign after an outstanding start to his Pools career and the all-action midfielder has managed just 13 appearances so far this season.

Phillips said that French midfielder Anthony Mancini got through a full training session over the weekend but won't be in the squad tomorrow night.

However Pools fans can look forward to seeing the former Burnley man back in action soon, even if Kevin Phillips confirmed that he remains unavailable ahead of the midweek game against Maidenhead.

"Anthony Mancini completed a full training session on Saturday," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"In terms of his sharpness and fitness he's still a bit off it but he got through the session, which was good.

"And it was on the grass, so it was a heavy pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He needs another good week's training, he needs to train like he's playing in a match.