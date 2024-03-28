Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new boss switched to a 3-5-2 for just the second time since he took over for the midweek trip to Gateshead but the decision backfired spectacularly as Pools shipped six second half goals in a 7-1 defeat, their heaviest for 28 years.

Phillips explained that the change had been an attempt to match the Heed in order to stifle their metronomic midfielders and neutralise the threat posed by marauding wing-backs Luke Hannant and Robbie Tinkler.

As it turned out, Pools were unable to get near the home side, particularly as the floodgates opened in the second half, while the usually reliable Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall appeared to struggle with the adjustment in the heart of the defense.

And, with the return of Brennan Dickenson providing Pools with another option out wide, Phillips said he is planning on reverting to a more tried and tested flat back four ahead of the Good Friday clash with an in-form Halifax side.

"For me, at times like this you have to draw on what's got you results," he said.

"I think it's plain for everyone to see that four at the back has got us more results than not.

"I don't mind saying I'm going to go back to a four.