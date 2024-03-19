Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phillips was left frustrated by his team's lacklustre attacking showing at the weekend as Pools failed to score for the first time since he took over in the dugout.

However those making the trip to Hampshire can expect goals as the Spitfires, who are 18th in the National League, have conceded nine in their last three matches.

In fact, Kelvin Davis' side have the second leakiest defence in the National League but are also the second highest scorers in the bottom half, with frontman Paul McCallum topping the league’s scoring charts with 30, and so it could well prove an entertaining contest.

Kevin Phillips has challenged his side to take the game to Eastleigh when Pools visit on Saturday

And Phillips is planning to set his side out to exploit Eastleigh's porous back line and insists his team will make the trip in search of three points.

"We've got to go there to win the football match, it's as simple as that," he said.

"I feel very confident, defending-wise.

"We just need to be better in the final third.

"Football's such a simple game - keep the ball out of your net and put it in the opposition's.

"My challenge to those players, the offensive players, is to step up.