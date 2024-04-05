Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips says chairman Raj Singh's announcement is a "positive" move for Pools
Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips insists he's focusing on the football after chairman Raj Singh released a statement about his future plans on Thursday.
Phillips said he has an "excellent" relationship with the chairman, who announced his intention to take a step back from the day-to-day running of things while expanding the board of directors and continuing to financially support the club.
And the Pools boss admitted he felt the move was "positive" news for the club.
"I only got told that yesterday and the priority for me is to concentrate on the last two weeks of the season and get results," he said.
"I can only be assured that the things that are happening in the background are for the good of the football club.
"I have to say, from minute one since I've been here he's been brilliant.
"He's never said no if I've wanted to do something.
"It's a common thing for football clubs of this stature to have a board and I can only see it as a positive thing."
Phillips added that he is still intent on rebuilding his squad and, with support from head of football Joe Monks and newly-appointed chief scout Ronnie Moore, is planning to assemble a group of players capable of challenging for promotion.
The Pools boss said he had spoken to the chairman regarding a potential budget, with the pair discussing the financial possibilities depending on whether Pools remained in the National League or were relegated to the National League North.
Now, with their National League status all but secured, Phillips is focused on pushing for the play-offs next season and said he will have a budget that allows him to do so.