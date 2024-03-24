Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The referee waved away appeals even though an Eastleigh defender appeared to put two hands into the back of Luke Waterfall, who was up for a free-kick.

However, Aaron Jackson was nonplussed but just a few minutes later pointed to the spot for the home side after Nicky Featherstone was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

And while Phillips was unable to hide his frustration at the decision given against his side, he was also left disappointed that his team didn't get a chance of their own from 12 yards.

"He did (have two hands on him)," he said.

"From where we are it looked like he just pushed him over.

"Was he (the referee) ever going to give us one? I don't think so, even if it was stonewall.

"I've seen them given and I've seen them not given but being here in front of a home crowd it was never going to happen.