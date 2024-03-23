Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools were on course for a hard-fought win on the road but were denied after Jackson penalised skipper Nicky Featherstone for handball despite the fact the ball appeared to strike his shoulder after being cannoned into him from close range.

Chris Maguire, who had a brief stint at Pools two years ago but never actually played following a contractual dispute with the PFA, stepped up to score from the spot to earn the Spitfires a point.

And Phillips was left fuming with the referee's decision and said it cost his side victory.

Nicky Featherstone was penalised for handball in the second half of Hartlepool United's 1-1 draw with Eastleigh

"A decision from the ref has cost us three points today," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I never felt really in danger, I thought defensively we looked solid, then you're just hoping the referee doesn't make a crazy decision.

"The reason why I think he's given it is because you could sense from the crowd that they felt they should have had a penalty earlier on (Scott) Quigley.

"I said to the players 'just don't make a silly mistake, because he's desperate to give one.'"

"I'd understand if it was a mistimed tackle or something but it was just absolutely ridiculous.

"Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) is only 10 yards from him, he's hit it as hard as I've ever seen anyone hit a ball and it was going over the bar, but he's given a penalty.

"For me, he's got that wrong."

Phillips, who was booked shortly after the incident as he became increasingly frustrated with the referee's performance, admitted he thought it would be futile trying to speak to Jackson after the full time whistle.

He said: "They won't let you talk to them, will they?

"They say all the right things beforehand about speaking to the fourth official and having a discussion whenever there's a break in play - it doesn't happen like that.

"When he came over and booked me, he pretty much admitted he got it wrong.