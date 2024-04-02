Rochdale manager Jimmy McNulty says decision to send Kairo Mitchell off in draw with Hartlepool United was "disappointing"

Rochdale manager Jimmy McNulty described the decision to send Kairo Mitchell off in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United as "disappointing" and said that the club will appeal the decision.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:51 BST
The Grenadian international saw red in the 37th minute following a strong challenge on Tom Parkes just inside the Pools half.

And while Rochdale rallied to rescue a late point as former Pools frontman Devante Rodney cancelled out Joe Grey's opener in the fifth and final minute of added time, McNulty admitted he was having a hard time coming to terms with referee Richard Eley's decision.

"It was a very disappointing decision from the referee," he told the Rochdale club website.

Rochdale frontman Kairo Mitchell was sent off for a challenge on Tom Parkes in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Pools on Easter Monday.

"It's the second time this season that I've been to see the referee after the game - I just needed to.

"I just felt that, live, it was almost fan-led. It was on that side of the pitch, not directly in front of the Hartlepool fans, but kind of.

"These guys have got difficult decisions, I respect that.

"It's one of the first times that I fully believe we're going to have an appeal overturned.

"It's a clean, low, safe tackle."

