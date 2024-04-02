Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grenadian international saw red in the 37th minute following a strong challenge on Tom Parkes just inside the Pools half.

And while Rochdale rallied to rescue a late point as former Pools frontman Devante Rodney cancelled out Joe Grey's opener in the fifth and final minute of added time, McNulty admitted he was having a hard time coming to terms with referee Richard Eley's decision.

"It was a very disappointing decision from the referee," he told the Rochdale club website.

Rochdale frontman Kairo Mitchell was sent off for a challenge on Tom Parkes in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Pools on Easter Monday.

"It's the second time this season that I've been to see the referee after the game - I just needed to.

"I just felt that, live, it was almost fan-led. It was on that side of the pitch, not directly in front of the Hartlepool fans, but kind of.

"These guys have got difficult decisions, I respect that.

"It's one of the first times that I fully believe we're going to have an appeal overturned.