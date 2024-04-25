Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old's brace on the final day of the season at Dorking took his total to 25 goals in all competitions as he ended a career-best campaign on a high.

Dieseruvwe's sparkling form led to rumours of bids from higher up the pyramid in January and, after a successful second half to the season that saw him become just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single campaign, there are expected to be teams interested in luring him away from the Suit Direct this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Pools have already demonstrated their determination and resolve to keep hold of their talismanic frontman, who was rewarded for his fine form with a call up to the England C squad in March, and Dieseruvwe has another year to run on his contract in the North East.

Kevin Phillips is determined to keep hold of Mani Dieseruvwe this summer after the striker finished the season on 25 goals.

While he has relished being the main man at Pools and seems to thrive under former Premier League star Kevin Phillips, it's possible that another crack at the Football League could pique his interest.

More than just a goalscorer, Dieseruvwe's ability with his back to goal has helped bring the best out of Joe Grey, who finished the season with a flourish and ended on 13 goals, and Phillips has often made plain his desire to keep hold of his star striker.

And while the Pools boss is alive to the fact that Dieseruvwe is almost certain to attract considerable interest this summer, he remains confident he'll be able to call on his prolific frontman again next term.

"First and foremost, Mani's our player next year," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you've scored as many goals as he has, people are going to take note.

"The type of player he is as well, he's a big, powerful striker, he's got a bit of everything to his game.

"All I can say to anybody potentially looking to sign him is keep your hands off.

"He's our player, he's been a fantastic asset and, let's face it, if Mani hadn't scored the goals this season we'd be in a relegation battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been magnificent since I've been here, he's played virtually every minute.