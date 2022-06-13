Hartley addressed the media for the first time since being appointed as Pools’ new boss earlier this month and the Scotsman can’t wait to get started when players return to pre-season duty next week.

Hartley arrives with plenty of pedigree from the Scottish leagues having earned five promotions over a decade in management and wants to emulate that success at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“That’s the plan, to challenge at the top end of the table,” explained Hartley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United Manager Paul Hartley. Picture by FRANk REID

“That’s why we’re here. We’ll give it our best shot.

“We’ve been used to success and we want to bring more success to Hartlepool. I think it’s a bit of a sleeping giant, the club.

“We want to take the club forward and be really positive with how we want to play. We want to get the fans excited. We want to get them on board.

“There’s a lot of work to be done but we’re really looking forward to it.”

Hartley added: “I’m really excited. I think it’s a great opportunity for myself and Gordon.

“It’s a great challenge for us and one we want to embrace. We’re just really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Hartley has had to bide his time for an opportunity to manage in England but following his title winning success with Cove Rangers during the 2021/22 campaign, the 45-year-old says it was the right time and in Pools it was the right club with the Scotsman hoping to tap into the potential at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“The chairman is ambitious. I’m certainly ambitious and so is Gordon. We need the players to be ambitious,” said Hartley.

“We see the fanbase we’ve got here. They’re very passionate supporters. It’s a working class town and we want to get the fans on board straight away.

“But it’s about how we’re going to play. I want to see a lot of passion from my team playing on the front foot with real attacking football.