Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been reflecting on his side's less than ideal preparations ahead of Saturday's National League season opener, a goalless draw with Yeovil Town.

For the second year in a row, Pools kicked off their new campaign with a long trip to Somerset. Last year, Pools ran into trouble on the 343-mile journey to Huish Park when the team coach broke down en route, forcing the players to warm up in a motorway service station. While last weekend's trip wasn't quite as dramatic, the traffic on the long drive put paid to their plans to train at Millfield School on Friday afternoon.

While Grayson refused to use the missed training session as an excuse, there was perhaps a sense that Pools came into Saturday's game a little undercooked. Following all the optimism of the last few weeks, with Pools welcoming 12 new signings and Grayson talking up his side's chances of a play-off push, the weekend's season opener felt a little underwhelming. True, it wasn't all bad and a hard-fought point in Somerset provides Pools with, at least, something to build on, but it was by no means the vintage performance the almost 200 fans who made the long trip might have been dreaming of against a Glovers side who are not expected to pull up any trees this term. There were without doubt some real positives, not least a clean sheet and impressive debut performances from goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who was generally excellent having signed on a season-long loan from Championship suide Hull on Thursday, as well as wing-backs Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj. Yet at the other end, on a day when Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, marked his Rochdale debut with a match-winning brace against Boreham Wood, Pools were decidedly lacking in threat and purpose and both Danny Johnson and Alex Reid struggled on their maiden competitive appearances. Inevitably, Pools, like all the other sides in the National League at this stage in the season, are a long way from the finished article; positives, perhaps, but also a lot of work to do if Grayson is to turn his new side into a team capable of challenging for promotion.

"We set off early yesterday (Friday), I think the bus left at quarter past eight," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Simon Grayson refused to blame his side's less than ideal preparations that saw Pools forced to miss training after getting stuck in traffic on the long journey down to Somerset for their underwhelming performance in Saturday's National League season opener against Yeovil. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"We were going to train at Millfield School and that sort of got scuppered because of the traffic and we ended up getting to the hotel at six o'clock. I said to the players, 'we can't use that as an excuse', but you could see at times that we probably didn't start as well as we'd have liked to. That could have happened even if we'd got here in five hours, or flown down or whatever.

"It's a start, it's out the way now; first day of the season, people are always a little bit nervous and apprehensive. It can be a game where you're desperate to do well but you don't want to make a mistake because you've been given that shirt and you don't want to lose it for the next game. I've seen it many times as a player and a manager, it's good to get it out the way and we'll crack on next week now."