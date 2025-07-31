Simon Grayson still has a number of significant selection decisions to make ahead of his side's National League opener against Yeovil on August 9. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed he has a "rough idea" of his team for the National League opener against Yeovil - but insists that things could change between now and August 9.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second year in a row, Pools are set to begin the new season with a long trip to Somerset. Fans venturing down to Huish Park will be hoping for a similar result to last August, when Jack Hunter's debut goal secured a hard-fought win for Pools.

While Pools still have one final pre-season game to take care of, Saturday's visit of National League North side South Shields, attention is beginning to turn to the new season. Whereas mere weeks ago Pools fans had genuine fears about the future of their club in the wake of a dramatic and uncertain period off the pitch, long-suffering supporters are daring to dream of a potential promotion push following a strong summer of recruitment. Pools, who have made 11 summer signings and have strengthened almost all over the pitch - Grayson's side are still in need of a new goalkeeper, with Adam Smith the only available option in-between the sticks - have won five and drawn one of their six pre-season games so far and look to have a really competitive squad ahead of the new campaign. Although York, who finished second last season after amassing 96 points, look like they'll take some beating next term after splashing the case once again this summer, the rest of the league looks wide open. The likes of Rochdale, who lured popular Pools frontman Mani Dieseruvwe to Spotland earlier this summer, Southend, who were beaten in last season's play-off final, and relegated Carlisle are set to be strong, but Pools have a decent claim to be, at least, the best of the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it might sound like stating the obvious, the importance of a good start next season cannot be underestimated. Last season, Darren Sarll found out first-hand how difficult it can be to win the Pools fans back over when things start to go wrong; despite picking up seven points from the first nine available, a run of poor results thereafter made Sarll's demise almost inevitable. Given that, for many fans, frustrations with the club's enigmatic owner Raj Singh remain close to boiling point, Pools will need to start well next term to avoid a similarly toxic atmosphere that overwhelmed Sarll mere months after his appointment. On the other side of the coin, if Pools can build some momentum and get Victoria Park rocking, then they could become very difficult to beat.

On paper at least, Pools look to have a favourable run of fixtures to kick off the new campaign. Although Yeovil fans have high hopes of their own after the club were taken over by Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan in May, the Glovers do not look to have had the most impressive summer of recruitment - indeed, Mark Cooper's side have only made four new signings - and it's unclear how much, if at all, they'll be able to improve on last term's 18th placed finish. Pools then host Braintree, who finished 17th last season, travel to Altrincham, who have lost star performers Regan Linney and Alex Newby this summer, entertain Woking, who were 15th last term, make the long trip to Southend, set to be a real test of their mettle, before welcoming newly promoted Boreham Wood. Given their fixtures, it does look as though Pools have a decent chance to make some of the early running next season.

Grayson is set to have one or two selection headaches when it comes to naming his side for the trip to Yeovil. Up front, most fans will expect to see new signings Alex Reid and Danny Johnson, who has scored four goals in his last four pre-season games, leading the line together. Behind them, Jermaine Francis looks like the favourite to get the nod, although Adam Campbell is also in contention as he looks to put a torrid debut campaign at Victoria Park behind him. Despite considerable competition for places, Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley will take some displacing in midfield, although Brad Walker, Jack Hunter and Nicky Featherstone will be eager to state their case. Behind them, Grayson will have to choose between a back three or a flat back four; Jay Benn, so impressive so far in pre-season, and Besart Toppaloj are likely to start on the flanks, while the likes of Reiss McNally, Tom Parkes, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John are all vying for a place in the heart of defence. Parkes looks like the leading contender to wear the captain's armband, although that will of course depend on whether or not he is named in the XI having missed part of pre-season with an injury.

"It depends who's playing to be fair," Grayson told The Red Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a rough idea of what my team could be but that can change very quickly. We've got another game at the weekend, and it comes down to who trains well as well and who is in good spirits. I've got a rough idea, but there are still a few boxes to tick as well."