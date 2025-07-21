Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed Pools had to fend off competition to secure the signature of highly rated striker Alex Reid.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of the doom and gloom that shrouded the club in the wake of the departures of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey seems to have evaporated since the signing of Reid, who arrives having scored 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side. The 29-year-old, who was part of the Stockport County team that were crowned National League champions in 2022, joins with a reputation as being a mobile, powerful and prolific forward in the mould of Dieseruvwe, who left to sign for Rochdale at the beginning of the month. The frontman made the perfect start to his Pools career, coming off the bench to score an 89th minute winner as his new side came from two goals down to beat a youthful Rangers XI 3-2 on Sunday and maintain their 100 per cent record in pre-season.

Elsewhere, Pools have also moved to sign experienced forward Danny Johnson, who has bagged two goals in his last two games, as well as versatile attacker Jermaine Francis, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Braintree last term. Pools will also be hoping that the likes of Adam Campbell, who scored his first goal of the Grayson era on Sunday, Luke Charman and Sam Folarin can step up next season after underwhelming debut campaigns at Victoria Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He (Alex Reid) was well sought-after by a lot of clubs and we worked extremely hard to make that happen," Grayson told The Red Radio.

The sought-after striker made the perfect start to his Pools career, coming off the bench to score an 89th minute winner against a youthful Rangers XI on Sunday. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

"Obviously, a lot of people were disappointed that Mani left, and Joe Grey as well. We always knew in the background, if they were to leave, the type of players we were trying to attract and were hopeful of getting as well.

"We've proved that by getting Danny, by getting Alex, but also the ones that are still around like Luke Charman, who showed what a hard working lad he is as well. There are other players as well who will be in those areas as key players. The recruitment has gone really well so far and there still might be room for a couple more, we'll have to wait and see."