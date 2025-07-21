Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has hailed Pools fans as the "heartbeat" of the club - and has called for "togetherness" ahead of the new campaign.

Pools were back at Victoria Park for the first time since the end of last season on Sunday when they came from two goals down to beat a youthful Rangers XI 3-2 thanks to debutant Alex Reid's 89th minute winner.

Supporters have been divided in recent months following a controversial period both on and off the pitch, with enigmatic owner and chairman Raj Singh a particular point of contention on the terraces. In the wake of a challenging few months in the boardroom, fans have been split on whether or not to back the new regime - and, in turn, throw their support behind Singh once again - or continue to call for change.

There is now a feeling that Pools are, at last, starting to head in the right direction. Singh has put his hand in his pocket to secure nine impressive new signings, while Grayson is a manager with four promotions in England already on his CV. Fans appear to have warmed to the new boss, who is open, honest and approachable, while Pools have won all of their first four matches in pre-season.

If Grayson and the players can get supporters on side, then there are few National League fanbases that can rival Pools for passion, commitment and dedication. While it might be the case that Victoria Park can be a difficult place for Pools to play when things aren't going well, it's equally true that the ground can become a real fortress when the fans get right behind their side.

"Supporters are the heartbeat of the football club," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"They follow us up and down the country and suffer defeat probably even worse than us players and managers do. Even though it hurts us, supporters pay their hard-earned money for tickets.

"We have to have an affiliation, we have to have a togetherness - I used that word when I first came to the club, I want to build a togetherness within the group, with the players that I'm putting together. I want them to represent that badge that they're wearing, and the people that pay to come and support them. I want them to be unified together and supporting each other through thick and thin, because there will be days where we don't play very well and lose games, but we all have to stick together. A togetherness will give us a better chance and opportunity of having a successful season.

"I'm really pleased with the supporters (on Sunday), it was a good turnout - from the Rangers supporters as well. If we can keep winning matches, then it obviously helps to build your reputation and relationships better."