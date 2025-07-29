While Pools appear to have invested significantly in their own squad this summer, it remains to be seen whether Grayson's side can live with some of the National League's biggest spenders like York and Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has said that money "doesn't guarantee success" ahead of the new National League season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Raj Singh appears to have put his hand in his pocket this summer, with Pools welcoming 10 impressive new signings including the likes of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis, fresh from an impressive spell on loan at Braintree, and Reiss McNally.

Even so, Pools will have their work cut out to compete with some of the league's biggest spenders. Foremost among them are York, who finished second last season after amassing 96 points and have made a whole host of new signings this summer, welcoming National League title winners Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals for the Robins last term, Mark Kitching, who helped Oldham win promotion back to the Football League last season, Mansfield's Hiram Boateng, Gateshead skipper Greg Olley and Pools star Joe Grey. Concerningly for the rest of the division, those new recruits have been added to a squad that already includes Ollie Pearce, who notched 31 goals in 45 games last season to finish as the National League's top scorer, Joe Felix, Alex Hunt, Harrison Male and Josh Stones, who was signed in January for a rumoured £350,000, although some estimates put the fee even higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Forest Green Rovers are no strangers to splashing the cash although it's unclear quite how competitive the Gloucestershire side are set to be following the surprising decision to replace experienced manager Steve Cotterill with the relatively unproven Robbie Savage. The likes of Southend, last season's beaten play-off finalists, and Rochdale, looking to improve on last term's fourth placed finish, are also expected to be strong. Outside of those sides, however, and the league looks wide open, meaning there is plenty of room for a team like Pools to gatecrash the promotion picture.

The National League, of course, is notoriously difficult to get out of given that there is just one automatic promotion place, which goes to the title winners. That means that a side like, for example, York can amass almost 100 points without gaining promotion if, as transpired in the case of the Minstermen, they lose out in the play-offs. The situation has led to growing calls for a third promotion place, with all 72 National League clubs writing to the Football League to demand a second automatic promotion spot as part of the '3UP' campaign; indeed, York co-owners Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla penned an open letter stating the case for an additional promotion place following their defeat in the play-offs.

"It's a tough division," Grayson told BBC Look North.

"Ultimately, only one team gets promoted automatically and one through the play-offs.

"There are some big teams there, some teams are spending a lot more money than others. That doesn't guarantee success - you saw last year, Southend and Oldham got to the play-off final despite finishing many points behind the likes of Forest Green and York. It's going to be really competitive, but we want to be competitive and show what we're capable of doing."