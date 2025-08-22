Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has challenged his side to "be even better" ahead of Saturday's visit of Woking.

Pools have made a strong start to the new National League campaign, picking up seven points from the first nine available and keeping three successive clean sheets to move into the play-off places. Of course, there's a long, long way to go and Pools fans know all about how tricky it can be to navigate the notoriously challenging August bank holiday weekend; in both of the last two seasons, Pools have forfeited two-goal leads to lose late on, while a number of high profile injuries have derailed their initial progress. Even so, there is a sense that, providing Pools can make it through this weekend relatively unscatched, then rival teams will start to sit up and take notice of their promotion credentials. Certainly, it's been a case of so far, so good for Pools. Following a challenging end to another underwhelming season last term that saw off-field issues dominate the headlines, Pools made 12 summer signings, replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick with experienced manager Simon Grayson and have made a strong start to the new campaign. While the season-opening draw with Yeovil was more solid than spectacular, wins over Braintree and an Altrincham side who have become perennial play-off contenders under the long-serving Phil Parkinson have put Pools in a strong position heading into the bank holiday. Grayson's side have impressed at both ends of the pitch, with goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City, hardly putting a foot wrong in-between the sticks in the opening weeks of the campaign. Ahead of him, the likes of Jay Benn, who is an injury doubt for Saturday's game after being forced off with a hamstring problem in midweek, Reiss McNally, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj have all enjoyed strong starts to life in the North East, while Jermaine Francis has impressed in various different positions and Alex Reid has two goals in has last two games.

For Saturday's visitors Woking, it's been an altogether different story. Having staved off the threat of relegation under experienced manager Neal Ardley last season, Cardinals fans were hoping their side might be able to kick on and improve on last term's 15th placed finish. After all, Woking retained the core of last season's squad and added a number of new additions over the summer, taking a calculated risk of young players from lower down the pyramid such as Kidderminster defender Caleb Richards, Oxford City centre-back Aaron Drewe and attacking-midfielder Luke Hall, who helped Worksop win promotion to the National League North last term. However, things haven't gone to plan and the Surrey side will make the long trip up to the North East without a point to their name so far this season having lost all of their opening three matches. Even so, Simon Grayson insists Pools won't be resting on their laurels ahead of Saturday's game.

"They (Woking) would have been looking for a result on Tuesday night to try and get one before they came to us, that hasn't happened," he told The Red Radio.

"I've relayed the message to the players already, the performance on Tuesday was really good, lots of positives, but it's gone now, it's history and we move on to Saturday. We have to be even better, it'll be a different type of game, there are different obstacles in the way for us. We have to have the mentality where, regardless of what's happened, we learn and we can be progressive. We won't get carried away with ourselves, because if we don't work as hard as we have been, then football has a strange way of kicking you in certain areas where it hurts. We have to have the mentality to make sure that doesn't happen to us."