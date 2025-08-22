Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley named in National League team of the week

Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley has been named in the National League team of the week.

The 21-year-old produced an impressive performance in midweek as Pools beat Altrincham 2-0 to move into the play-off places, setting up Alex Reid's opening goal with an exquisite defence-splitting pass.

The former Newcastle man, who joined Pools on a permanent deal in January, has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign as he looks to establish himself in the engine room, starting all of the opening three matches. Miley, who came through the ranks at Newcastle and spent time on loan at Newport last season, made a confident start to life at Victoria Park last term, playing 16 times. After scoring a 96th minute equaliser on his debut against Braintree, the young midfielder was an unused substitute for successive matches but broke into the side and started his first game against Maidenhead. Despite his diminutive stature, Miley adapted well to the rigorous demands of the relentless National League, scoring and producing a man-of-the-match performance in March's vital win over Boston, a result that ended an eight-game winless run and eased growing relegation fears. The youngster has already established a promising partnership with Nathan Sheron, with Sheron's tough tackling complementing Miley's purposeful passing well.

Despite additional competition in the engine room following the signing of Brad Walker, both Miley and Sheron look to have cemented their places in midfield under new manager Simon Grayson. Tuesday's win over Altrincham was significant for both men; Sheron captained the side in the absence of Tom Parkes, while Miley's incisive pass to Alex Reid that led to the Pools opener made waves on social media.

The midfielder has been named in the National League team of the week after impressing in Tuesday night's win over Altrincham. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Pools have made a strong start to the campaign, picking up seven points from their first three matches and keeping three clean sheets in a row. That's seen them move up to fifth in the National League table, ahead of title favourites York and Carlisle. Of course, there's a long, long way to go and Pools fans will be well aware of the potential perils of the notoriously tricky August bank holiday weekend, when National League sides are required to play two games in just 72 hours; in both of the last two seasons, Pools have forfeited two-goal leads to lose matches 3-2, while a number of high profile injuries have derailed their initial progress. Even so, Pools fans will go into this weekend full of confidence and hoping that their side can continue their record of having a player feature in every team of the week so far this term; Reiss McNally was rewarded for his strong showing on the opening weekend against Yeovil, Harvey Cartwright featured after saving John Akinde's penalty against Braintree, while Miley was included after starring in midweek.