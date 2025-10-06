The Pools boss insists he's "confident" his side can turn their form around following a run of just one win in their last 10 matches. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admits a run of one win in 10 games "doesn't make for great reading".

Even so, the Pools boss insists he's "confident" his side will be able to turn their recent run of disappointing results around. While there is, of course, a long, long way left to go this season, Pools will need to arrest their latest slump sooner rather than later. Having started the season so well, picking up 10 points from the first 12 available and keeping four consecutive clean sheets, Pools have started to slide down the table, dropping out of the play-off places and down to 12th. A lack of goals - Pools have scored 13 times in 14 matches, while Mani Dieseruvwe, who left Victoria Park over the summer, has found the net nine times in 11 games for Rochdale - is beginning to become a big concern while some of the parallels to last season, when a strong start was undone by failings in front of goal, are striking. True, Pools have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries and the likes of Reiss McNally, Jay Benn and Alex Reid have spent time on the sidelines already this term, while Cameron John missed Saturday's defeat to York as he was ineligible to play against his parent club and the impressive Harvey Cartwright returned to parent club Hull being forced off 38 minutes into last week's clash with Carlisle. Even so, most sides in the National League are having to cope with injuries and there are some question marks over whether or not Pools have the squad depth to be able to manage without a handful of high profile absentees.

One thing seems certain, and that is that Pools cannot afford too many more slip-ups over the coming weeks. In fairness to Grayson and his side, three of their last four defeats have come at the hands of Forest Green Rovers, York and Carlisle, arguably the three teams with the biggest budgets in the division, but any more bad results risks seeing them cut adrift from the top seven. Pools turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend and a trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, with Grayson's side looking to qualify for the first round proper for the first time in three years. While Grayson will surely feel he has plenty of credit left in the bank, the Pools boss will be well aware of the fate that befell former boss Darren Sarll after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by lower league opposition last season. When they return to National League action with a trip to struggling Sutton on October 18, Pools will be looking to end a run of back-to-back defeats following a disappointing week that saw them beaten by both Carlisle and York. While Grayson might have been doing his best to take the positives from those games, for most fans the gulf in class between the sides was striking, with Pools second best in almost every department against two of their rivals.

"You're judged on results, of course you are, as a team and as a manager," the Pools boss told The Red Radio.

"If you've won one in 10, then that doesn't make for great reading. In a lot of those games, we haven't been a million miles away from turning those defeats or draws into victories. We've just got to keep working hard, I've said to the players that, if they give everything on the pitch, then sometimes you can't have too many qualms about the end result. Of course, we need to start winning games, of course we do because we don't want to start drifting too far away from those play-off positions. If we keep doing things - and doing things better - and spending time on the training pitch, then I'm sure results will turn for us - I'm confident they will."