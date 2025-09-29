Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is "delighted" with the signing of Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old winger signed on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth on Friday and made his Pools debut as a second half substitute in Saturday's draw with Tamworth. Pools, who have struggled for goals so far this season, have been in need of a spark in attack and have found things tough going in the final third so far this term. Having lost talismanic top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe to Rochdale as well as the hugely impressive Reyes Cleary, who made a big impact after signing on loan from West Brom in January, Pools were in need of some attacking reinforcements over the summer. Simon Grayson's side welcomed a whole host of new faces in forward areas, with the likes of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last term, the vastly experienced Danny Johnson, Jermaine Francis and Matty Daly, who impressed on loan at Pools during the 2021/22 campaign, all arriving at Victoria Park ahead of the new season. While most fans were optimistic about their side's recruitment, things haven't quite clicked so far. While Reid made a strong start, scoring three times in his first four games, the frontman is now without a goal in seven matches and Johnson is still to open his account for his new side. Francis has been generally impressive, while Daly has shown flashes of what he can do but is still to really get going since sealing a permanent return to Victoria Park. While Pools have been rock solid defensively and have conceded the fewest goals in the National League, they've only scored 11 goals in their first 12 games this term, making them among the division's lowest scorers. Pools have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements of late, welcoming experienced frontman Vaidaine Oliver, who scored his first goal against Tamworth at the weekend, earlier this month. Now Grayson's side will be hoping the signing of Dacosta Gonzalez can add some pace, energy and creativity to a Pools front line that has been lacking in all three at times so far this term.

Dacosta Gonzalez arrives with a positive reputation and is understood to be held in high regard at Bournemouth, where he's featured on the bench several times for the first team. The winger, who was born in Alicante and spent time in the club's academy, is renowned for being proficient with both feet. While growing up in Spain, Dacosta Gonzalez injured his favoured right foot in a traffic accident while riding on the back of his father's motorcycle, prompting him to focus on improving his left foot while recovering. Now, the attacker is capable of taking on full-backs in either direction as well as lining up on both flanks, which should provide Pools with a much-needed boost in forward areas. Perhaps the one question mark against him is his complete lack of experience in senior football. The wideman, who has joined Pools on an initial one-month loan, signed for Crawley in the summer of 2024 and had been set to spend the campaign in West Sussex, only for a serious injury sustained in pre-season to rule him out, meaning he never played for the Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a bright boy, he's got pace, he's got trickery, he showed glimpses of what he's capable of doing," Grayson told the official Pools club website following Saturday's draw with Tamworth.

The Pools boss hailed the winger's "pace", "trickery" and "expressive" approach after he signed on an initial one-month loan from Bournemouth last week. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"It was difficult, we didn't get the ball to him enough because Tamworth were asking more questions in our defensive third. He's had a big week, he played for Bournemouth against Swansea on Tuesday afternoon, travelled up on Wednesday night, trained on Thursday and Friday. He's probably still getting to know a lot of the players' names to be fair. He's here for a period of time and I'm sure he'll be effective and ask questions. He's delighted to be here, and let's hope he can affect the game like we know he's capable of doing.

"He's a lovely lad, he's a willing worker and he wants to be expressive; that's what players from Premier League football can do at times, especially in the wide areas. We want him to show what he's capable of doing, we won't put any pressure on him, we just want him to go and have no regrets whenever he goes back, whether it's a month, six months, a year, whenever. I'm just delighted to have him as part of this group."