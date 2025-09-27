Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson describes Tamworth draw as "one of the hardest games we've had all season"
Pools had been looking to build on their midweek win over rivals Gateshead, the first time they'd beaten the Heed on the road since 1954, but found things tough going against a resolute and well-organised Tamworth side who have gone from strength to strength under manager Andy Peaks. Pools, who were without frontman Alex Reid for the visit of a Lambs team who arrived at Victoria Park level on point with their hosts, fashioned a handful of opportunities in the first half but veteran goalkeeper Jas Singh, a bona fide legend in Staffordshire, was equal to everything the hosts managed to throw at him. There was real concern on the terraces when the visitors went in front six minutes into the second half thanks to Luton loanee Oli Lynch, who headed home his first Tamworth goal following good work by the impressive Beck-Ray Enoru, who caused Pools plenty of problems all afternoon. Pools boss Simon Grayson was quick to react, introducing Jamie Miley, who many fans feel should be starting, and Vadaine Oliver from the bench. It was Oliver who drew Pools level 19 minutes from time, poking home his first goal for his new side after Luke Charman had picked him out with a low cross. From there, home supporters were surely hoping to see their side turn the screw in an attempt to win all three points but it didn't quite turn out like that and the game rather fizzled out. Pools, who have now won just one of their last seven matches, face a challenging run of games next week, travelling to Carlisle on Wednesday, always a contest with a bit of an edge, before entertaining big spend York on Saturday.
"It was a game that we could've won, we could've lost, and we ended up drawing it," Grayson told The Red Radio.
"It's probably one of the hardest games we've had all season, and that's credit to the opposition. They ask questions of you, certainly set-pieces and long throws, second phases, second balls; they do what they do really well. We knew exactly what they were going to do, I think the one thing that we're missing at the moment is that first goal. We had back-to-back chances, and if we'd put the ball in the back of the net the game might have opened up, it might have been slightly different. You've got to give credit to them for how hard they worked but also to the attitude of my players; when we were down, we kept going and we got a goal. We didn't lose the game, but of course we want to be winning at home."