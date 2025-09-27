Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson said Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tamworth was "one of the hardest games we've had all season".

Pools had been looking to build on their midweek win over rivals Gateshead, the first time they'd beaten the Heed on the road since 1954, but found things tough going against a resolute and well-organised Tamworth side who have gone from strength to strength under manager Andy Peaks. Pools, who were without frontman Alex Reid for the visit of a Lambs team who arrived at Victoria Park level on point with their hosts, fashioned a handful of opportunities in the first half but veteran goalkeeper Jas Singh, a bona fide legend in Staffordshire, was equal to everything the hosts managed to throw at him. There was real concern on the terraces when the visitors went in front six minutes into the second half thanks to Luton loanee Oli Lynch, who headed home his first Tamworth goal following good work by the impressive Beck-Ray Enoru, who caused Pools plenty of problems all afternoon. Pools boss Simon Grayson was quick to react, introducing Jamie Miley, who many fans feel should be starting, and Vadaine Oliver from the bench. It was Oliver who drew Pools level 19 minutes from time, poking home his first goal for his new side after Luke Charman had picked him out with a low cross. From there, home supporters were surely hoping to see their side turn the screw in an attempt to win all three points but it didn't quite turn out like that and the game rather fizzled out. Pools, who have now won just one of their last seven matches, face a challenging run of games next week, travelling to Carlisle on Wednesday, always a contest with a bit of an edge, before entertaining big spend York on Saturday.