Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been discussing the significance of Saturday's game against Tamworth.

Pools ended a miserable run of six matches without a win when they beat rivals Gateshead 1-0 on Tuesday night, easing some of the pressure that had been beginning to build. Tuesday's victory, the first time Pools have won at the Gateshead International Stadium since 1954, moved Grayson's side to within a point of the play-off places ahead of a challenging run of fixtures. Although Grayson insists his full focus is on Saturday's visit of a Tamworth side who have enjoyed a strong start to the season and will arrive at Victoria Park level on points with Pools, most fans will have at least one eye on next week when their side travel to rivals Carlisle on Wednesday before hosting big spending York at the weekend.

Pools have had a mixed start to the campaign, winning three and drawing one of their first four games before failing to win any of the next six matches, meaning their play-off hopes are hanging in the balance. True, there's a long, long way to go this term but Pools will need to maintain some momentum over the coming weeks if they're to keep in touch with the top seven and mount a serious challenge when it comes to crunch time. Certainly, Tuesday's result and performance eased some of the pressure but Pools can ill-afford another winless run as they look to keep pace with the play-off contenders.

Saturday's visit of Tamworth, then, takes on an added significance; three points will mean Pools can make the trip to Cumbria full of confidence but defeat will put the pressure back on ahead of what promises to be a challenging week against two of the strongest and most well-resourced sides in the division.

The Pools boss was all smiles as his side ended a run of six games without a win by beating rivals Gateshead on Tuesday evening. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

The Lambs have been loving life in the fifth tier since being crowned National League North champions at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Staffordshire side finished an impressive 10th last term while also reaching the FA Cup third round for only the fourth time in their history, beating local rivals Burton Albion in the second round before taking Premier League Tottenham Hotspur to extra time, eventually losing 3-0. Popular manager Andy Peaks, who led the Lambs to back-to-back promotions to reach the National League, signed a new long-term and full-time contract, having balanced his managerial duties with his role as a teacher previously. Despite their impressive progression, however, there were some concerns in Staffordshire that the Lambs might struggle to replace last season's success, particularly after talismanic frontman Dan Creaney, who scored 19 goals in 45 games in the 2024/25 campaign, left to sign for Solihull in the summer. Yet Peaks and his side, so far at least, are defying expectations once again and will make the trip to the North East ninth in the National League table. Although Tamworth, who play on an artificial surface at The Lamb Ground, are renowned for being better at home than on their travels, Pools will surely be expecting a difficult test as they look to build on their much-needed midweek win over Gateshead.

"We knew we needed to try and get a result against Gateshead and this has given us something to think about now," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"It'll be a completely different game; we'll be back in on Thursday and then it will be full steam ahead with the preparation. It doesn't get any easier, does it, when you're playing Carlisle and York the week after? If we can get a result at the weekend, it will really set us up for two big games after that. The next game is the most important one."

