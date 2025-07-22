Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson feels the signing of Besart Topalloj shows that Pools are heading in the right direction.

The 24-year-old left-wing-back became the club's ninth summer signing last week, and is the latest in a long line of new recruits to arrive with National League experience already under his belt.

Importantly, the Kosovan defender also knows what it takes to get out of the division, having been an important part of the Bromley side that won promotion to the Football League in the 2023/24 season, featuring 37 times.

Having spent his whole career to date in and around South London, Topalloj has taken a leap of faith after agreeing to join Pools on loan until January, with an option to make the move permanent - and Grayson believes the defender's bold decision to up sticks and take on an entirely new challenge shows that Pools remains an attractive destination for talented players.

"Having that experience in the National League is vital because, again, it shows a winning mentality," he told The Red Radio.

"These players know what to expect when it comes to the real pressure time of handling key games.

"Bes has sampled that, and he's been part of a good Sutton team last year. Full credit to him, he's made the bold decision of leaving London to come up to the North East and that shows what an attractive football club this is, and what potentially could happen this season. Versatility is a key to him as well.

"I'm really delighted that we've got the players, because they're good footballers, but they're good characters and good people as well."