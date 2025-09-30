Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been discussing Vadaine Oliver's influence after the striker scored his first Pools goal during Saturday's draw with Tamworth.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who signed for Pools at the start of September, came off the bench to salvage a point for his new side, who had been trailing following Oli Lynch's 51st minute header. The frontman poked home his first Pools goal a quarter of an hour after his introduction, beating the impressive Jas Singh in the 71st minute after Luke Charman had picked him out. Pools fans will, of course, be hoping it's the first of many, although Oliver is renowned more for his hold up play and aerial prowess than being a prolific goalscorer. Indeed, the veteran has endured a lean few years in front of goal, scoring four times in 31 games last term - Oliver began the campaign at Bradford, before spending time on loan at Shrewsbury - while he managed just one goal in 23 appearances during the 2023/24 season.

Goals have proven difficult to come by for Pools so far this season, who are the National League's joint second lowest scorers having found the net 11 times in their first 12 games. Simon Grayson's side have failed to score in five games this term and endured a difficult run in which they drew a blank four times in five matches. Having lost the goals of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 times in 89 appearances during a prolific spell at Victoria Park but signed for Rochdale after failing to agree a new deal to remain in the North East, as well as the creativity of Reyes Cleary, who provided six goals and nine assists in 20 matches while on loan from West Brom, Pools moved to sign Alex Reid and Danny Johnson ahead of the new season. Although Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games during a successful stint at Wealdstone last season, enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign, finding the net three times in his first four appearances, the frontman is now without a goal in his last seven matches and missed Saturday's game with a hamstring injury. Johnson, meanwhile, has endured a torrid start to life at Victoria Park and has failed to score in his first 12 games, losing his place in the starting XI as a result. Pools turned to Oliver at the beginning of September to give them a different option in front of goal in a bid to make them more threatening in the final third. The experienced striker, who counts Lincoln, Crewe, Mansfield, York, Notts County, Morecambe, Northampton, Gillingham and Stevenage among his long list of former clubs, has made four substitute appearances so far and there is a sense he still needs time to get up to speed having not had a full pre-season after being a free agent throughout the summer. The initial signs are positive after the frontman got off the mark on Saturday and Oliver could have a significant role to play ahead of a testing run of fixtures, with Pools taking on Carlisle and York, the two sides with the biggest budgets in the division, this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what you're going to get with Vadaine," Grayson told The Red Radio.

The veteran frontman got off the mark for his new side at the weekend, scoring the equaliser as Pools drew with Tamworth. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"We brought him in, he's still not up to speed because he missed a lot of football in pre-season so we're trying to manage his minutes, manage his load in training. A bit like Nathan Ferguson, he's behind everybody else and we've got to be careful with them; if we rush them, they could sustain injuries. It's great for a striker to get off the mark, he was in the right place at the right time and it was a great ball in by Luke Charman that got us back into the game. Once we'd got back into the game, it's one of those situations where they (Tamworth) managed it really well, they asked us questions and they kept us penned in. We really couldn't get going to get the winner when I thought we would do."