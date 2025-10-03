Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has described an injury to goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright as "a big blow".

The 23-year-old has been outstanding since joining on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Hull, keeping seven clean sheets in 13 appearances and establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the National League. However, Cartwright was forced off 38 minutes into Wednesday night's defeat to rivals Carlisle after hurting his thigh while attempting to clear a ball upfield. Concerningly for Pools fans, the goalkeeper, who was visibly upset as he left the field in midweek, suffered a similar injury during a spell at Peterborough that effectively ruled him out for the entirety of his loan spell in Cambridgeshire. While Pools will have to wait and see how severe the young goalkeeper's latest injury proves to be, it seems almost certain he won't be available for this weekend's much-anticipated visit of York.

That leaves Grayson with a bit of a conundrum. Assuming Cartwright is ruled out ahead of Saturday's clash with the Minstermen, then the experienced Adam Smith, who came on at Brunton Park in the week, looks set to step up and make his first National League start of the season. The 32-year-old signed for Pools in the summer of 2024 following a successful trial, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll having been a part of the Yeovil side that reached the National League play-offs during the 2019/20 campaign. Having started the season as a back-up to Joel Dixon, Smith got his chance at the end of August after the former Barrow and Bolton stopper suffered a serious injury during a goalless draw against Braintree. Smith started the next five games, keeping one clean sheet, before losing his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young. In October, Smith was appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach following the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, before regaining his place in the Pools XI after impressing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence with a commanding display in an FA Trophy clash against Tamworth. Smith kept a clean sheet on his return to the side against Southend and produced a number of impressive performances, signing a new 18-month contract in January. However, the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe man endured a difficult end to the campaign and made a string of high profile mistakes, prompting many Pools fans to call for the club to make a new first choice goalkeeper one of their top priorities over the summer.

Although Pools left it late, only signing Cartwright the week before their National League season opener against Yeovil, they eventually got their man and Smith returned to his role as second choice. Despite having only trained with his new teammates twice, Cartwright was thrust straight into the side for the trip to Somerset and produced a confident performance, impressing Pools fans with his command of his area as well as a number of fine saves. Since then, the Hull loanee, who was Grimsby's player of the year in the 2023/24 campaign before missing all of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, has been the outstanding Pools performer as well as a regular fixture in the National League team of the week. Pools fans will now have to hold their breath while they wait to see how long they are set to be without their star man.

The impressive Hull loanee, who has kept seven clean sheets in his first 13 Pools appearances, was forced off 38 minutes into Wednesday's defeat to rivals Carlisle with a thigh injury. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

If Cartwright is sidelined for any length of time, then Pools could well be forced to look for a replacement. With Smith, who made a fine save late on to deny Stephen Wearne on Wednesday, stepping up to take over from Cartwright, Pools could well turn to academy goalkeeper Harry Conyard, who made one appearance on the bench last season, to make up the numbers but it would be a lot to ask of a teenager with no senior experience whatsoever to do a job for the first team if required. With doubts about Smith's reliability following his challenging end to last season, Pools could well look to the loan market in a bid to fill the gap left by the impressive Cartwright.

Indeed, Pools are set to field a patched up XI when they entertain York, who began the season as title favourites but have endured a somewhat mixed start to the campaign, on Saturday. Grayson's side look likely to once again be without influential defender Reiss McNally, who has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury, while frontman Alex Reid has been sidelined since last week's win over Gateshead. Skipper Tom Parkes, who has struggled for fitness all season, limped off after 67 minutes of the defeat to Carlisle, while Cameron John, the most impressive Pools outfielder so far this season, is ineligible to play against his parent club. That leaves Grayson with big questions to answer at both ends of the pitch; if Parkes is declared unfit at the weekend, then one of midfielders Nathan Sheron, Brad Walker or Jack Hunter will likely have to fill in at centre-half, while Reid's ongoing absence would leave him with a choice between the out of sorts Danny Johnson, who has failed to score in any of his first 13 appearances, or Vadaine Oliver, still getting up to speed having missed most of pre-season.

"It's going to be a big blow for us because he's been outstanding," Grayson told the official Pools club website when discussing Cartwright's injury.

"We're all gutted for him, it looks like he's just tweaked his thigh. Adam (Smith) came in. He didn't have loads to do if I'm being honest, he had a couple of saves to make but he wasn't being peppered with things because we took the game to Carlisle. It was disappointing to lose Harvey, Parkesey (Tom Parkes) had a tight calf. We're down to the bare bones, Reidy (Alex Reid) was out tonight and Reiss McNally. You've got Nathan (Ferguson) and Vadaine (Oliver) who are playing catch up from pre-season, they're not ready to start yet. If I start them, then there's a likelihood that they might only last 45 minutes or they could break down with injury and I'm not prepared to do that because we haven't got the biggest of squads.

"We've got to look forward to the weekend now. We'll lose Cam John because he's ineligible to play against his parent club. Parkesey's got a tight-ish calf but hopefully he might be alright. We're certainly being asked questions in that department in terms of losing players, but players who have been in and out of the team have got to keep working hard and contribute on Saturday, which will be a massive game for both teams."